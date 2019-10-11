Qureshi says ‘motives behind politics of sit-ins are something else’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that the motives behind the politics of sit-ins are something else and the fact is known to everyone, ARY News reported.

While talking to media in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had already accepted the politics of sit-ins is disastrous to the democracy.

“I should have question Bilawal [Bhutto-Zardari] for which reason he is now talking in favour of sit-ins. All knew that the motives of the political move for sit-ins are something else.”

He said, “Shehbaz Sharif is legally considered as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. All PML-N leaders are not supporting the [Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo] Maulana Fazlur Rehman, however, a faction of the opposition party is favouring him which is not in majority.”

Qureshi, while answering to a question, said, “India is making attempt to blacklist Pakistan, however, it will not be succeeded and face failure again. Some powers wanted to create differences between Muslim states, whereas, Pakistan desires for removal of misunderstanding between two Islamic brotherly countries.”

“Pakistan has close ties with Saudi Arabia as it is our strategic partner, whereas, Iran is also our ally neighbour. We will try to remove misunderstanding between the brotherly states as the region cannot bear consequences of any untoward situation.”

The foreign minister announced that Pakistan will observe October 27 as ‘Black Day’ against ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). He praised clerics for supporting the government by organising a rally to show solidarity with Kashmiris. “PM Imran Khan has pointed towards the dual standards of the world over neglecting the Kashmir crisis.”

Commenting over the upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qureshi said that Turkey is a close ally country of Pakistan as it has always support Islamabad’s stance.

He said that British royal couple will arrive in Pakistan on October 14 as a goodwill visit. Qureshi said that the late Princess Diana, mother of Prince William, had played an important role in serving humanity in Pakistan.

