KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday invited the Malaysian investors to get benefit from the investment opportunities in diverse sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to the business community during a reception in Kuala Lumpur, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s economy is now heading towards stability as a result of difficult decisions taken by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said due to sustainable economic policies the confidence of the foreign investors has been restored in Pakistan and it is the first time in the last three years that the volume of investment has reached 340 million dollars.

Qureshi said government is undertaking sincere efforts to ensure ease of doing business and this is the reason that the World Bank has declared Pakistan amongst the top ten improvers in the ease of doing business.

He invited the Malaysian investors to get benefit from investing in Information Technology, energy, Halal food, oil and gas and construction of inexpensive houses in Pakistan.

Read more: FM Qureshi reaches Malaysia to attend Kuala Lumpur summit

Currently, Qureshi is in Malaysia on a two-day official visit to attend Kuala Lumpur summit.

He was invited to the summit by his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah.

During his visit, the foreign minister will also hold talks with Malaysian leadership, including Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad, Radio Pakistan reported.

