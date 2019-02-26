ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday summoned an emergency meeting at the foreign office in Islamabad to discuss the situation of regional peace following the Indian air force’s violation of line of control (LoC).

The meeting will be attended by former secretaries and senior ambassadors.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Reacting over violation by Indian aircraft, Qureshi said the BJP government wanted to destabilise the region due to upcoming polls in India.

He said after discussing the situation in the meeting he will meet the Prime Minister Imran Khan to apprise him about the present situation.

Read more: Indian aircraft violate LoC, scramble back after PAF’s timely response

“Pakistan Armed Forces are fully capable of defending the motherland,” he continued.

Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said Indian Air Force violated the LoC. After the PAF immediately scrambled, the Indian aircrafts had gone back.

Read more: Military leadership warns of befitting response to Indian aggression

He said facing timely and effective response from the PAF, they released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. However, no casualties or damage was reported, he added.

Comments

comments