MQM-P delegation calls on Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The MQM-P delegation led by its convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met Shah Mehmood Qureshi at Foreign Minister’s Chamber of Parliament House today.

The high-ups exchanged views on mutual coordination among the coalition partners besides holding discussions on the current political scenario of the country.

Earlier in the day, the foreign minister held a meeting with Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah where they discussed the issuance of e-visa and matters related to internal security.

During the meeting, Qureshi said that the investors and tourists will be benefitted most by online visa services. Both ministers have agreed to make the immigration process for expatriates easier and effective.

The foreign minister said that the ministry was in contact with Saudi interior ministry’s officials for early return of 2,107 Pakistanis imprisoned in different jails of the Saudi Arabia.

