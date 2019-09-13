‘Want to see the reaction?’: Qureshi challenges Narendra Modi to lift curfew in IoK

MUZAFFARABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday challenged Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to lift curfew in occupied Jammu and Kashmir if he wants to witness the reaction, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while addressing a massive rally in Muzaffarabad for solidarity with Kashmiris over the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, also asked Modi to accept his challenge to address the Kashmiri people in Srinagar.

The foreign minister announced that PM Imran Khan will highlight the Kashmiris’ stance in the United Nations (UN) and ‘victory will be ours’.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan is here in the open sky of Muzaffarabad to address Kashmiris, but I am challenging Narendra Modi at this moment if he could address Kashmiris in Srinagar. He [Indian premier] cannot dare to address Kashmiris in Srinagar.”

Read More: PM Imran speaks to people in AJK, dares ‘Hitler’ Modi to do the same in IOK

“If Modi has some courage then he should lift curfew and see the reaction.”

He severely criticised the Indian authorities over the imposition of curfew for more than a month and a complete suspension of mediums of communication.

The foreign minister also slammed the so-called religious freedom in India, saying that the world has already witnessed their tyrannical moves by stopping innocent and unarmed Kashmiris from offering prayers and gatherings of Eid festival and Muharram processions.

Qureshi vowed that PM Imran Khan will raise voice for Kashmiris and their stance in the United Nations (UN).

India imposed a military clampdown on occupied Kashmir from August 5 to prevent unrest as New Delhi revoked the disputed region´s autonomy. Mobile phone networks and the internet are still cut off in all but a few pockets.

