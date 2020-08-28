Nawaz Sharif’s health has improved as per reports: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that former premier Nawaz Sharif’s health has improved as per reports coming from London and he should return to the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while talking to journalists after visiting central imam bargah in Multan, said that Nawaz Sharif had been allowed to travel abroad due to his precarious health condition on a humanitarian basis.

“Nawaz Sharif’s health is better as per reports coming from London and now he is also taking part in politics. It is his moral responsibility to return to the country without waiting for any step by the government.”

While emphasising on precautionary measures during Youm-e-Ashur, Qureshi said that the month of Muharram gives us a lesson to maintain unity and harmony. He urged people for strictly following standard operating procedures (SOPs) during 9th and 10th Muharram.

The foreign minister said that the routine life has returned to its normal across the country, however, it is necessary to adopt precautionary measures against COVID-19.

He expressed sorrow over the casualties and damages in Karachi during the disastrous rainfall. Qureshi vowed that the federal government will not leave Karachiites alone in the time of need.

“The federal and provincial governments should be made joint efforts to resolve issues of Karachi citizens. It is necessary to bring improvement in the water drainage system in Karachi.

Comments

comments