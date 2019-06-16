Qureshi expresses wish to watch Pak-India contest in Manchester

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed his wish to watch Pakistan-India contest in the World Cup in Manchester on Sunday (today), Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi has reached London on a three days official visit. He was received by the Pakistani High Commissioner Muhammad Nafees Zakarya at the Manchester Airport.

Qureshi will meet with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary Sajid Javid. He will also meet Pakistani community during his three-day visit.

Qureshi was positive about efforts being made by the English government to help Pakistan in the education and health sectors.

“I also have meetings scheduled with British Parliamentarians on the trip along with the overseas Pakistani’s residing in England,” Qureshi further revealed.

Talking to media prior to his departure at Istanbul Airport, he said, he has a number of scheduled bilateral meetings in London.

