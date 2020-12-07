We will respond to PDM after they have resigned, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Monday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members have yet not agreed on their own proposal of putting up resignation, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively today in ARY News program 11th Hour, the foreign minister said the PDM itself is mired in conflicts of their own as since Moulana Fazl ur Rehman has no stake in the parliament, he would simply want real stakeholders to surrender to his wishes and resign.

He said even if Maryam Nawaz agrees to this venture of tendering resignations, the pockets inside Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will oppose this decision first.

Then comes PPP which will not agree to this strategy to begin with, Qureshi said. They will keep threatening the resignations but they will never really let this dream of Moulana realize.

He said the government will wait before they have decided to actually tender their resign, then we will respond.

Moreover, he said on the narrative held by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who is in England at present as a fugitive to law. Nobody will benefit from Nawaz’s stance that is anti-state, he said.

Only people enjoying opposition politics at the moment are enemies of Pakistan, foreign minister said.

FM Qureshi said of opposition that they are going to go beyond any extent just to save their own interests. Whatever happens to the country, they just want to save their dads, both PPP and PML-N, he said.

