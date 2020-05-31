PM Imran Khan constitutes National Commission for Minorities: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted the National Commission for Minority, giving representation to all religions, ARY News reported.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in a statement that all religions were given representation in the minority commission which focused to show solidarity with the minority community in the country.

He said that the Pakistani government gave a message to the minorities through constituting the commission that they are not alone. Supreme Court (SC) has also guided the federal government regarding the National Commission for Minorities and Pakistan is proud of each member of the minority community.

“Pakistan gives protection to all religious spots of minorities including the Kartarpur Corridor.”

“A prominent Hindu trader has been appointed as the head of the newly-constituted National Commission for Minorities.”

“I wish that Muslims in India were also satisfied regarding the protection of their religious areas including 400-year-old historical Babri Masjid. The government led by BJP martyred Babri Masjid and hurt emotions of Muslims, whereas, the supreme court of India became a silent spectator.”

The foreign minister criticised that India made tall claims for its ‘independent media’ which always surrendered before RSS. Minorities’ rights are being violated in India which was the prime duty of the Indian government in accordance with its constitution. The Indian government has also failed to defend rights of Bengalis and now voices are being raised in Bengal for the occupation of their areas by India, he added.

“I’d talked to UN secretary-general before Eid and highlighted the discriminatory actions by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan, China, Nepal and Bangladesh were concerned about Modi’s Hindutva policy. He added that all minorities have equivalent rights in Pakistan’s constitution and the government had also welcomed the former Indian premier during the occasion of Kartarpur Corridor’s inauguration.

The foreign minister said, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is safe by the grace of Allah Almighty and it will be completed despite opposition by India or any other country.

He said that China had shown severe concerns over the moves of India as it started illegal construction in Ladakh. China had offered to hold dialogues with India which was failed due to the New Delhi government. He added that India had silently fled from the area after facing action from China.

Regarding the pandemic situation, the foreign minister said that COVID-19 affected almost all countries around the world including Pakistan. He said that the government is planning to bring back more overseas Pakistanis and sought assistance from the provincial governments.

“Many overseas Pakistanis were facing difficulties due to expired visas and unemployment. The decision for reopening airports cannot be taken without the support of the provincial governments. If the provinces support the decision, many Pakistanis could be brought back to the country.”

“The pandemic will also give a negative impact on the budget. The federal government had already distributed Rs144 billion to 12 million people and PM Imran Khan summons the details of those loses jobs due to COVID-19. The government is also willing to introduce a [financial relief] package for the construction and agriculture sectors.”

“We have no plans for point-scoring over the pandemic issue. A session of National Assembly summoned over the request of the opposition.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the premier will definitely give importance to the recommendations forwarded by the opposition.

While commenting over the government’s strategy after the emergence of probe report of the sugar inquiry commission, Qureshi said PM Imran Khan clarified that indiscriminate action will be taken. He added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will be seen in action soon.

