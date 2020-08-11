Qureshi demands probe into clash outside NAB office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi demanded on Tuesday to hold an investigation into the incident of clash between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) workers and police teams outside the office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Reacting over the statement of PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that a thorough investigation must be launched to ascertain the motives behind the incident.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the foreign minister said that for what reason for the hooliganism as it did not happen in the past during the appearance of other PML-N leaders including Khawaja Asif before NAB.

“This kind of foolish act can be made by anyone but a sensible person would never commit such mistakes.”

Qureshi continued that Punjab government would not get any benefit of the incident. He urged scrutinising the facts to avoid facing such incidents in future. Moreover, the police department always tried to avoid creation of such circumstances, he added.

Read: NAB deplores PML-N workers’ ‘organised hooliganism’ outside office

“It would be a misunderstanding of PML-N if its leadership thinks for getting any advantage from such incidents. PML-N leaders should advise their workers to show patience.”

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during question hour earlier in the day, launched criticism against the government for alleged mishandling of PML-N workers and said that the tradition of violence will affect the political traditions.

He also demanded the authorities to immediately release the detained PML-N workers.

Chaos was witnessed outside NAB office on Tuesday afternoon after PML-N workers clashed with police personnel ahead of party leader Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the bureau.

Read: NAB office clash: Police round up around 50 PML-N workers

The PML-N leader had to turn back home after the corruption watchdog cancelled her scheduled hearing owing to the tense situation outside its office.

The police personnel deployed outside NAB office fired teargas shells to disperse the party workers and activists when they tried to force their way through the barricades placed there for security purposes.

They pelted the policemen and the office with stones turning the area into a virtual battlefield. More than 15 policemen and NAB officials sustained injuries as a result of stone-pelting.

Keeping in view the law and order situation, the corruption watchdog cancelled Maryam Nawaz’s hearing. However, the PML-N leader initially refused to turn back and insisted on appearing before the bureau today but later she relented and returned home.

Comments

comments