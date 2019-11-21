Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in a Tweet said that the government’s economic policies aimed at reviving the economy are beginning to reflect positively, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to the social networking website, the Foreign Minister said that the macroeconomic indicators of the country’s economy seemed very hopeful.

He also said that the current account surplus after four years is evidence that Pakistan is heading toward the right direction.

The tweet read: “PTI economic policies aimed at reviving the economy are beginning to reflect in the macroeconomic indicators. A current account surplus after 4 years is evidence that Pakistan is headed in the right direction.”

On November 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country’s economy was now heading in the right direction, the government’s economic reforms had started bearing fruit.

In his tweets, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan’s current account turned into a surplus in October this year for the first time in four years.

