No talks held for Shakil Afridi at any forum, says FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday clarified that the government has not held any discussions over Shakil Afridi at any forum during the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the United States (US), ARY News reported.

While talking to ARY News’ programme “11th Hour”, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PM Imran Khan’s ongoing visit is going on in a positive direction.

However, the foreign minister revealed that PM Khan had said that the government could consider swapping Aafia Siddiqui and Shakil Afridi.

“A new era is opening during the US visit as the government is moving towards the future after forgetting the past’s differences,” said Qureshi.

He further said that PM Khan will now address Congress members at Capitol Hill. He added that a large number of Congress members will attend the address which has never happened before in history.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan had replied to a question after meeting the US President Donald Trump for holding discussions over the case of Aafia Siddiqui.

Later, the premier had also hinted during a special interview to US media to swap Shakil Afridi with the imprisoned Pakistani woman Aafia Siddiqui.

