Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on newly elected President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo on Monday and discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

On behalf of Pakistani leadership and nation, the foreign minister felicitated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the seventh President of Sri Lanka.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also handed over a letter of President Arif Alvi to the Srilankan President inviting him to visit Pakistan.

Read More: FM Qureshi arrives in Colombo on two-day visit

The Foreign Minister expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Pakistan-Sri lanka relations will gain further strength.

He also appreciated the Srilankan people for valiantly fighting the scourge of terrorism.

The Srilankan President thanked the Pakistani leadership for extending him felicitation on his election and inviting him to visit Pakistan.

Prior to the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on the dire situation and human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), said Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

The FO spokesperson said Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the Sri Lankan foreign minister that the 100-day plus lockdown remains a “cause of serious concern” for the international community.

Comments

comments