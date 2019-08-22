Atrocities in IoK: Shah Mehmood Qureshi contacts Switzerland counterpart

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephoned his Switzerland counterpart Ignazio Cassis on Thursday where they exchanged views of human rights’ violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported.

The foreign minister apprised Cassis regarding the unilateral steps of the Indian government in the occupied valley. Qureshi said that Kashmiris are facing continuous lockdown in IoK since August 5 by the occupation forces of India.

“The reports are extremely alarming which were released by the international media and the organisations of human rights. The Indian moves are against the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC),” he added.

The Swiss foreign minister also expressed deep concerns over the deteriorated situation of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He told Mr Qureshi that the Swiss government is closely monitoring the situation of IoK. Ignazio Cassis urged that both parties should end tensions and take steps to find out a solution through dialogues.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had contacted Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom and discussed Indian occupied Kashmir’s situation.

The Foreign Minister briefed her on India’s illegal and unilateral actions to change the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its demographic structure.

He apprised the FM of the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation, including severe shortages of basic necessities of life such as food and medicines, and complete communications blackout.

“Pakistan is always committed to resolving issues through peaceful means and Pakistan’s peace overtures and offers of dialogue had been rebuffed by India,” said FM Qureshi.

The Sweden Foreign Minister said that Sweden is following the situation with grave concern.

She urged both India and Pakistan to enter into a dialogue and desist from any actions that could further escalate the situation.

The two leaders agreed to continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

