Shah Mehmood Qureshi concludes UK visit

LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has departed to Pakistan after concluding his two-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK), ARY News reported on Thursday.

The High Commissioner for Pakistan to the United Kingdom, Nafees Zakaria and other officials of the Pakistani embassy were present to see off the foreign minister at the London’s Heathrow Airport.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had reached the United Kingdom (UK) on a two-day official visit to represent Pakistan in Commonwealth meeting on July 9 over the invitation of his British counterpart.

Besides addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ meeting, the foreign minister met his counterparts of other member states of the Commonwealth on the sidelines of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met with the Prince of Wales Prince Charles at Kensington Palace.

During the meeting, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is desperately waiting for the visit of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton to Pakistan. Prince Charles expressed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

