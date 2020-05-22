FM Qureshi contacts UN chief, discusses deteriorated situation in IOJK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has made a telephonic conversation with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to update him on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY News reported on Friday.

At the outset, the secretary-general expressed his deep condolences on the crash of PIA 8303 flight and tragic loss of life. The Foreign Minister thanked for the condolences and added that the situation was evolving with respect to possible casualties.

With regard to the situation in IOJK, he conveyed Pakistan’s deep concerns over the grave violations of human rights and intensified military crack-down and moves to change the demographic structure of the occupied valley.

In this regard, Shah Mehmood Qureshi alluded to the recent domicile law in IOJK, which was in violation of relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention, read the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The foreign minister deplored that in the garb of COVID-19 crisis, India was imposing even more stringent lockdown in the occupied territory and further brutalizing the Kashmiri population through fake “encounters” and phony cordon-and-search operations, extrajudicial killings, and other repressive measures.

He underlined that in order to divert the world’s attention from its internal problems, continued repression by occupation forces in IOJK, rising tide of hatred, racism and Islamophobia against Muslim minority, India may resort to some “false flag” operation and undertake another misadventure. Pakistan had been fore-warning the world community in this regard, and would respond effectively to thwart any such ill-considered move.

Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan remained ready to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to authenticate the claim regarding the so-called cific information.

The In allegations were primarily meant to defame the indigenous Kashmir resistance, which was a direct consequence of India’s oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris, said Qureshi.

The belligerent statements of the Indian political and military establishment were posing threats to peace and security in the region, the foreign minister added.

Apprising the Secretary-General of intensification of ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control (LoC), the Foreign Minister stressed the important role of UNMOGIP in fully reporting all ceasefire violations.

While highlighting his recent communication to the UN Security Council regarding IOJK, Qureshi stressed that the United Nations as well as the Security Council should play their due role in preventing the situation from further escalating and stopping India from its illegal actions and preserving peace and security in South Asia. He also conveyed his concern on the ongoing demonization of Muslims in India in the context of Covid-19.

Secretary General Guterres thanked the Foreign Minister for this timely update and comprehensive briefing regarding the situation in IOJK. He underlined that he was closely monitoring the situation and would play his part in taking up these matters.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Global Initiative on Debt Relief,” for developing countries, FM Qureshi underscored that debt relief was essentially a tool to help revive global economy. The Prime Minister in a virtual address to the WEF’s Covid Action Platform had outlined Pakistan’s perspective in this regard.

He informed him of Pakistan’s support to Secretary General’s efforts in addressing the long-term financing challenges faced by the developing countries.

The Secretary General informed the foreign minister that, together with Canada and Jamaica, his office was organizing a high-level virtual event focused on FfD (Financing for Development) next week.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan could participate at the level of the prime minister in the event. The foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked UN chief for the invitation.

