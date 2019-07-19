FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in US

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday landed in Washington, US ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s crucial visit, ARY News reported.

On the invitation of President Donald J. Trump, PM Khan will embark on a visit to the US on July 21.

Qureshi will address an important press conference in the Pakistani Consulate at 7 Pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

The prime minister will meet President Trump at the White House on July 22 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and regional matters.

The PM’s US visit would be the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since both leaders assumed their respective offices.

Earlier on July 10, the White House had confirmed that US President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to his residence on July 22, putting an end to speculations surrounding the latter’s visit to Washington.

“The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict,” said a statement issued by the White House.

