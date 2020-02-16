Shah Mehmood Qureshi prays for recovery of ailing Syed Ali Gilani  

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday expressed his well-wishes for the ailing Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Gilani and prayed for his recovery and long life, ARY NEWS reported.

In his video message, the foreign minister said that Gilani being a beacon of courage and perseverance was striving for the independence of the occupied Kashmir.

“The people of Kashmir considers Syed Ali Gilani as a ray of hope in their struggle against the Indian occupation of Kashmir,” he said.

The unwavering passion of the people of the Kashmir has once again made it evident that the people of the occupied territory could not be held hostage through repressive acts, he said.

The foreign minister said the people of Pakistan stand alongside the Kashmiri people in their struggle for the self-determination. “The resolution of Kashmir issue is necessary for lasting peace in the region,” he said and added that they extend their complete support towards the people of the occupied territory.

Read More: Syed Ali Gilani urges Int’l community to take note of violations, bloodshed in IOK

On February 04, in occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed gratitude to the people and the Government of Pakistan for observing the 5th of February every year as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

In a statement in Srinagar, he said that the day has attained special importance as it is being observed in the backdrop of India’s illegal move of stripping occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status in contravention to the international norms and the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir.

