Shah seeks ministers’ resignation for terming Sahiwal victims ‘terrorists’

SUKKUR: Terming the alleged shootout in Sahiwal where four people – including a husband, wife and their teenage daughter were killed – “state terrorism”, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to apologise to the nation over the incident.

“The Sahiwal incident depicts the government’s apathy. To term those killed in the incident terrorists is incorrect,” he said while speaking to the media here.

The PPP leader said he was dismayed at the federal and provincial ministers’ statements over the incident and suggested that those talking about turning Pakistan into a Medina state shouldn’t issue such remarks.

“If the government wants to save itself, it should seek resignation from its ministers,” he suggested, adding, “The Sahiwal incident is state terrorism. No one should be pardoned.”

He demanded the prime minister to tender an apology to the nation over it. “Imran Khan should seek resignation from the ministers who termed those killed in the incident terrorists.”

Shah said those responsible should be brought to justice to bring a closure to such incidents.

He said the country’s judicial system was strong as big decisions were being handed by courts. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa would improve the judicial system by remaining in the court, he hoped.

