Shahzad Akbar, Mian Soomro come head-to-head on land ownership

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday came head to head with Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro over ownership of a piece of land, ARY News reported.

According to details, SAPM Akbar and Muhammad Mian Soomro’s relatives have claimed a stake on a piece of land in the area of a town called Mandra in Gujjar Khan.

Both sides argue that the plot belongs to them and have resorted to showing of power by means of employing assets of the state to work in their favor.

Brother of SAPM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has claimed that he has legal claims to the land after winning a court case for ownership and possession.

The land was contested among Murad Akbar and nephew of Muhammad Mian Soomro, it has been revealed that Soomro’s nephew has been sending government number plated cars to the site as means to coerce and strike fear.

Soomro’s nephew also came along with the government vehicles in his personal car to the sight in an effort to drive away Murad Akbar.

Sources privy to the development have claimed that Muhammad Mian Soomro also called the officer in charge of police in the locality to help his nephew in obtaining the land.

