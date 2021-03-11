Aima Baig rang in her 26th birthday on March. 10 with close friends and family. While her beau Shahbaz Shigri was nowhere to be seen during the intimate celebrations, he made sure to dedicate a special note to his lady-love.

Shigri packed on the cheese on Baig’s birthday with a lengthy love note posted to his Instagram account with a picture of the two. He started off with a disclaimer: “There is too much sentimental stuff to unpack and I’m going to try and avoid turning this into a college thesis, but here goes.”

Referring to Baig as “my partner, my homie, my muse and my (heart),” Shigri expressed his happiness at the occasion. “There is no greater happiness in this world than making you happy, and seeing you smile and laugh like nothing else matters.”

He also shared how grateful he was to have met her, and that “every day has been the best day” since the two met each other, ‘quite randomly’.

Baig may not be big on birthdays, especially her own, as shared by Shigri, but her beau made sure to make her feel special, writing, “I love you, and you have no idea how important it is, the day you came into being.”

“Otherwise I’d be sitting at home, single and bored making fun of some idiot writing a squirmy lovey-dovey birthday msg for his/her partner. So thank you for being born,” he added.

Talk about grand declarations of love!

Here’s wishing Baig a very happy belated birthday and the two a good life ahead.

