Gill asks Kashmala to explain about transfer of Rs120mn to her bank account

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday asked former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq to explain that why a whopping Rs120 million were transferred to her bank account, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shahbaz Gill asked if she was the business partner of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif? He further asked that if she was the business partner of Khawaja Asif then what was their business?

He further asked that why Khawaja Asif’s frontman deposited the amount in Kashmala Tariq’s account? “Was it a business or money laundering channel,” he asked.

Earlier on January 12, in an important development related to the investigation into assets beyond means case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had obtained evidence of payments made to former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq.

Sources had told ARY News that the former foreign minister, who was under the NAB custody on a 14-day physical remand, had transferred Rs120 million into the bank account of Kashmala Tariq.

