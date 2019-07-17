Indian spy case: Int’l court accepted stance of Pakistan, says Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: The spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Gill, on Wednesday said that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) admitted Kulbhushan Jadhav as an Indian spy and accepted the stance of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

While commenting over the ICJ’s judgement in Indian spy case, Shahbaz Gill said that Jadhav was involved in espionage and terrorism in Pakistan.

He added that the international court has rejected Indian pray for the release of its spy. Gill termed the judgement as a major victory of Pakistan in the international court. He said that the spy will remain jailed in Pakistan in light of the court’s order.

Earlier in the day, the International Court of Justice issued its verdict in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case and rejected most of the remedies sought by India.

The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences according to its own justice system.

The court had reserved its judgement in the case back in February.

