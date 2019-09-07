Govt to pursue incident of lady constable who got slapped: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: The spokesperson for Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Gill, taking note of the incident occurring earlier in the day where an Advocate slapped a lady police officer of the Punjab Police for doing her job and instructing her to follow traffic rules, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Shahbaz Gill termed the incident as wrong form all spectrums of law, humanity, and decency, Gill called the act unlawful and immoral and termed it a crime.

Read More: SSGC reverts decision over gas price hike on commercial ‘tandoors’

Gill also said in his statement that the government will pursue the case and take all lawful measures in regards to the incident.

Gill lamented the fact that no such precedent exists in the past where someone was convicted for slapping an individual.

Read More: India resorts to water aggression against Pakistan: Shahbaz Gill

A lawyer, namely, Ahmed Mukhtar who was taken under custody for hitting an on-duty lady police officer walked free of the charges levied against him due to a writing error in the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

The lawyer, who slapped a lady constable in Ferozewala, was released as his name was written as Ahmed Iftikhar instead in the FIR, rather than his real name, Ahmed Mukhtar.

Read More: CM Buzdar directs speeding up of systematic changes in Punjab Police

The local court’s judge was hearing the case, in which Advocate Ahmed Mukhtar was accused of slapping Constable Faiza Nawaz, when she told him not to park his car at a checkpoint.

Following the development, female constable Faiza Nawaz demanded that President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa take notice of the incident and miscarriage of justice that had occurred due to a human error.

Read More: CM Buzdar takes Punjab police to task over custodial deaths

“Is this the level of respect for women that anyone can slap her?”, questioned the police officer clearly distraught over how the matter unraveled in court.

Comments

comments