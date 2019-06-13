LAHORE: Spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Shahbaz Gill, on Thursday said that the provincial government has prepared its budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Shehbaz Gill clarified that the provincial authorities will not follow the pattern of the rulers in past who only show off in their moves while making budget’s announcement.

The official lamented the past governments for investing public funds only on the projects for getting commissions and exhibition.

Read: Upcoming Punjab budget should depict aspirations of people, directs CM Buzdar

“Instead of building new schools for province’s children, they had focused on inaugurating buses.” he added.

“This time, the government is now investing public funds on humans instead of getting political benefits from the development projects. First time in the history of Punjab, a record investment is being made in health and education sectors.”

While commenting over the development of South Punjab, the spokesperson said that the region was being given an appropriate allocations in the upcoming budget as per its population rate which was completely neglected in the past.

Read: Country to prosper under PM Khan’s leadership: Shahbaz Gill

He revealed that approximately Rs265 billion was stolen from the funds dedicated for South Punjab region by the previous governments. “Not a single hospital was constructed for citizens in last 27 years, which shows lack of attention of previous rulers for the provision of health facilities,” Gill added.

He announced that the Punjab government is constructing five new Mother and Child Care hospitals.

The spokesperson concluded that the upcoming budget would be the initiation of making a prosper Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the annual budget of Punjab for the year 2019-20 will be presented in the provincial assembly on June 14 (tomorrow).

