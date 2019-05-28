‘PML-N should be ashamed of holding political show on Youm-e-Takbeer’

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister’s Spokesperson Shahbaz Gill responded Maryam Safdar’s blistering speech, saying that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership should be ashamed of holding a political show in the name of Youm-e-Takbeer, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shahbaz Gill, in his latest statement, said, “National heroes and state institutions have made Pakistan a nuclear power.”

The spokesperson added, “It seems that Maryam Safdar’s advisers have taught wrong history lesson to her. In her [Maryam] speech, she presented Nawaz Sharif as a nuclear scientist. I am afraid that Maryam will give credit of founding Pakistan to Nawaz Sharif too.”

He said, “Fortunately, the nuclear project belongs to the state but if it was PML-N’s, there would be corruption made on that programme too.”

While slamming the PML-N vice president, Gill said that Maryam Safdar seemed unaware of names behind making the country as a nuclear state. He added that the political party had dropped loan bomb during its government in the last three decades.

“Nawaz Sharif should be credit for his biggest explosion of billions of corruption in the history [of Pakistan].”

The spokesperson said that Nawaz-league leaders were shouting due to non-provision of NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] while the nation has completely rejected its rhetoric.

He added that Maryam Safdar’s mysterious silence for six months seems unfruitful for her and now she is suffering from [Prime Minister] Imran Khan’s phobia.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz lamented that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who made Pakistan a nuclear power has been jailed.

Addressing a ceremony organised in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer, she said the PML-N supreme leader who made the country’s defence impregnable is languishing in prison.

Firing a broadside at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maryam said he came to power by foul means, questioning “What NRO a person who is reliant on others will give?”

“Imran, you are a puppet, a pawn and dance to someone else’s tunes,” she said and asked him to explain as to who is asking his government for any NRO-like deal.

