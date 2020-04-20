Shahbaz Gill rules out propaganda against Shaukat Khanum Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek–e-Insaf leader Dr Shahbaz Gill has ruled out propaganda against the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital over coronavirus testing kits.

Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said, propaganda was done against the Shaukat Khanum Hospital that it is charging from the patients for coronavirus tests on the free-kits given by the government.

شوکت خانم کینسرہسپتال کے بارے جھوٹا پراپوگنڈا کہ حکومتی فری کٹس پر پیسے لے کر ٹیسٹ کئے۔شوکت خانم نے تقریبا 3500 ٹیسٹ کئیے جس میں سے 2900 سرکاری کٹس پر فری کئے۔پلس 650 ٹیسٹ جن کی لاگت 45 لاکھ اپنے بجٹ سے کئے۔حکومت نے کٹس دیں کیونکہ اس وقت پنجاب میں صرف دو لیب یہ ٹیسٹ کر سکتی تھیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 20, 2020

He said the kits were given to the hospital initially because at that time Punjab had only two laboratories testing the coronavirus.

Pakistan on Monday has reported 176 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 8418.

According to details, 3721 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 2537 in Sindh, 1235 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 432 in Balochistan, 257 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 171 in Islamabad and 48 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 1,970 patients have recovered in the country.

