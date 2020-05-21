‘Action to be taken against responsible persons after releasing inquiry report’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, said on Thursday that the federal government will now take action against the responsible persons spotted in the sugar inquiry commission, ARY News reported.

Shahbaz Gill, while addressing a press conference, said that sugar mafia repeated their wrongdoings in the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what they did in the past. It seems that sugar mafia forgot that Imran Khan is present at the position of prime minister now.

He said that PM Khan initiated investigation besides ordering to constitute an inquiry commission and the forensic report came forth which pointed out the responsible persons. The government will take action against the persons involved in the sugar crisis, said Gill.

The country has no past of initiating such investigation into the matter and if the premier was afraid of anyone than he would not go ahead for running an inquiry. The inquiry report stated that Khusro Bakhtiar has nothing to do with the matter as the mill was owned by his brother. The report has also mentioned the mistakes of regulators, said Gill, adding that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have deliberately destroyed the national institutions.

Shahbaz Gill said that Shahzad Akbar, the PM’s aide on accountability, has been given responsibility to present the next strategy after Eid for taking action against the accused persons. All records have been compiled in a report and no one could reject the facts, he added.

The special assistant said that PM Khan has also ordered his assistants and advisers to provide details of their assets.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the government is going to make public a report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission formed to fix responsibility for the sugar crisis that hit the country earlier this year.

Speaking to media alongside Information Minister Shibli Faraz, he said the report will be made available on the Press Information Department (PID) website today.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad earlier in the day, approved to make public probe report of the sugar inquiry commission.

The cabinet gave approval after the inquiry commission presented a forensic report on the sugar scandal in the federal cabinet session. During the meeting, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia briefed the members of the cabinet on the report.

Comments

comments