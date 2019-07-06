Gill terms PML-N’s video leak ‘character assassination of judge’

LAHORE: The spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Gill, on Saturday said those who attacked judiciary in past have committed character assassination of a judge of the accountability court, ARY News reported.

Shahbaz Gill was responding to the press conference conducted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz where an alleged video of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court’s judge Arshad Malik was shown.

“The immoral political party was proudly showing the alleged video and it is equivalent to character assassination of the accountability court’s judge by those who attacked judiciary in past,” slammed Gill.

مریم صفدر نے پاکستان کی عدالتی نظام پر انگلی اٹھائی .اس طرح جو انکو ضمانت ملی اور انکے والد کو 6ہفتے کا ریلیف ملا وہ بھی مشکوک ہو گیا. آج ایک جذباتی بچی نے لگژری اشیاء واپس لیے جانےاور ایک عام آدمی کی طرح ٹریٹ کیے جانے پر بہکی بہکی باتیں کی. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/g740Cl7hrn — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 6, 2019

“The leader that has recently sprung up was accompanied by scared 60-year-old politicians,” he added.

Read: Minister says video presented by Maryam Nawaz will go through forensic audit

Gill said that the nationals are well-aware of PML-N’s past who dictated verdicts through phone calls to judges and now [former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif is facing jail term after being convicted by the top court over the corruption of billions.

“The suspicious press conference which was based on lies has no weight in the judicial system.”

کیلبری کوئین جذباتی تقریر کرکے ڈرامہ کیا جس کا حقیقت سے کوئی تعلق نہیں.2/2 pic.twitter.com/SrkxUJlEmz — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 6, 2019

“PML-N is now using negative tactics after finding no signal of any NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] from Prime Minister Imran Khan. ‘Calibre Queen’ will get no benefit of her lies and they have to return looted money back,” said Gill.

Read: Maryam Nawaz shows video, says judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz

“Mrs Safdar [Maryam Nawaz] had previously tried to wash crimes of her offending brother and later she snatched PML-N’s presidency from Shehbaz Sharif. This is nothing but the attempts to save looted money and her political training is completely exposed today.”

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif showed journalists a secret video of accountability court judge Arshad Malik claiming the judge was forced to give verdict against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference case.

Comments

comments