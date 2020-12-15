LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has suggested PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari against using the resignation options during the meeting between the two leaders at Kot Lakhpat prison, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

Bilawal Bhutto visited the incarcerated PML-N President at Kot Lakhpat prison, where Shahbaz Sharif asked the PPP chairman to use the option of dialogue rather than resigning from the assemblies.

“Dialogue process should be adopted initially to address the issues,” Shahbaz was quoted as saying by the sources having knowledge regarding the meeting.

When Bilawal Bhutto asked his suggestion on resignations, Shahbaz Sharif said that resignations could be submitted to party leadership, however, it is not an appropriate time to proceed with the option to resign from assemblies.

“In my opinion, resigning from the assemblies should be the last option used by the opposition parties,” the PML-N leader was quoted as saying by the sources.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that even PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif does not want the dissolution of the Sindh Assembly.

Moreover, the PPP chairman also condoled over the death of Shahbaz Sharif’s mother during the meeting besides also sharing the details regarding the imprisonment of his grandfather [Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto], father [Asif Zardari], and mother [Benazir Bhutto].

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto also vowed to carry on with the ongoing mutual cooperation between the two parties even in future politics.

It is pertinent to mention here that soon after meeting the incarcerated PML-N president, Bilawal Bhutto while speaking to media said the rulers lack the courage to hear the truth. “They are unable to run the system,” the PPP chairman further said.

“No country keeps the incumbent as well as former leaders of the opposition in jails,” Bilawal said. “They are thrown in jails due to the personal ego of the rulers,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“Our struggle is for the restoration of a true democratic system in the country,” the PPP leader said.

