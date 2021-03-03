Shahbaz’s Islamabad residence declared sub-jail following medical reports

ISLAMABAD: Following the medical diagnosis of jailed national opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif whose reports Wednesday by PIMS Hospital medical board advised against travel due to swollen muscles as the 70-year-old complained of recurring headaches and weakness, his house in Ministers’ Enclave has been declared sub-jail, ARY News reported.

The political allies and aides of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) president have been stopped from visiting him and those who already accompanied him, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Khurram Dastagir, have been returned. While another party veteran Ahsan Iqbal was allowed to call on him.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto is reported to soon pay him a visit in the now sub-jail after his clearance from district authorities.

It may be noted that earlier today as the opposition leader was chaperoned to Islamabad for the Senate polls, he went to PIMS for a medical checkup where it was recommended by the board he didn’t travel in view of complications.

Doctors advised him complete bed rest for a week starting now or his sickness and backache may deteriorate.

