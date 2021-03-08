Shaheen Afridi responds, thanks ‘Lala’ for prayers amid engagement talks

All-rounder Shaheen Afridi seems to be on his best behavior around his ‘tentative’ father-in-law-to-be, Pakistani cricketing legend Shahid Afridi, lovingly known as ‘Lala’.

After rumors surrounding Shaheen’s engagement with Afridi’s daughter started doing the rounds on social media, Lala took to Twitter to clear the air. He confirmed that Shaheen’s family had approached him for his daughter, however, no decision had been made yet.

“Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, and if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field,” tweeted Afridi.

Shaheen's family approached my family for my daughter. Both families are in touch, matches are made in heaven, if Allah wills this match will be made too. My prayers are with Shaheen for his continued success on and off the field. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 7, 2021

Shaheen has since responded to ‘Boom Boom’ Afridi’s tweet in the most respectful way. “Alhumdulillah. Thanks, Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone,” he tweeted. “You are the pride of the entire nation.”

Alhumdulillah. Thanks Lala for your prayers. May Allah SWT make things easier for everyone. You are the pride of entire nation. https://t.co/xfQYnb0ONZ — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 7, 2021

For some, the tweet signifies that the match has already been decided and many proceeded to congratulate Shaheen. However, no clear confirmation has been made yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

Comments

comments