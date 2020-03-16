Shahi Qila closed for public amid coronavirus fears

LAHORE: Historical Shahi Qila in Lahore has been closed for the public to cope with the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The move comes after first coronavirus case reported in Lahore on Sunday.

On Sunday, a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary decided enforcement of section 144 across the province amid apprehensions about novel coronavirus.

The meeting reviewed precautionary measures regarding the prevention of coronavirus in Punjab. The session also decided to cancel training at all police training centres across the province.

The meeting declared the police training centre at Kalashah Kaku as quarantine centre for suspected patients of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a mysterious pneumonia-like disease.

The provincial government has imposed ban overall educational, religious and political gatherings under section 144.

It must be noted that at least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday morning, pushing Pakistan’s tally to 94.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 76 in Sindh and 94 in Pakistan.

