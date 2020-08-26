Shahid Afridi blasts govt over Karachi’s situation

KARACHI: Legendary cricketer and former skipper Shahid Afridi blasted the government over its failure in coping with the post-rain situation in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Shahid Afridi said that Karachi has devastated by rain and flooding, people are drowning, streets are inundated, gutters are overflowing and garbage is engulfing towns in the metropolis. He said that prolonged load-shedding multiplied the miseries of Karachiites.

کراچی کے حالات پر اب چپ رہنا، مجرمانہ خاموشی ہے۔دل خون کے آنسو روتا ہے @KElectricPk صبح سے لائٹ نہیں،سڑکیں ٹوٹ پھوٹ کا شکار، گلیاں پانی سے بھر گئیں، لوگ ڈوب رہے، گٹر ابل رہے ہیں اور کچرا بستیاں نگل رہا ہےلوکل صوبائی اور وفاقی حکومتیں مکمل ناکام ہو چکی ہیں۔ #WhoWillSaveKarachi pic.twitter.com/39fximhWgu — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 25, 2020

The former skipper held local, provincial and federal governments responsible for the dire situation in the metropolis. Expressing his grief, Shahid Afridi said that keeping silence over the situation was tantamount to a crime.

He said, “We pay taxes but what responsibility does the administration fulfil in return? Who will punish those who turned the city into a city of garbage?”

Read More: Karachi submerges, receiving frequent rainfall for hours

Earlier on August 25, the roads of the port city had turned into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

Most of the main roads and streets in Karachi had been looking like nullahs and drains after the rainfall as three to four feet of water standing in North Karachi, Nazimabad, Nagan Chowrangi, according to reports.

Karachi was facing a situation of urban flooding, as knee-long rainwater gathered at Saddar, M.A. Jinnah Road and Tibet Centre, Sohrab Goth, Shara-e-Faisal, Malir and Landhi, Safoora Chowrangi, NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square and People’s Chowrangi.

