Shahid Afridi enjoys Karachi’s monsoon rainfall with his little angel

As Karachi received its first rainfall of the season, prominent cricketer Shahid Afridi recently took to social media to share that he made the most of it by enjoying with his little angel.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi shared an adorable photo with his 4.5 months old daughter Arwa.

He expressed his joy at the wonderful change of weather in Karachi.

“Hope the rains will bring relief for Karachi from the extreme heat. May it be a blessing for us without additional problems. Please take care of yourself and your families,” he further wrote.

The allrounder and some of his family members recently recovered from coronavirus.

Earlier on July 2, he shared that his wife and daughters, Aqsa and Ansha have tested negative after their previously positive results for Covid-19.

Afridi posted on June 13 that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He thanked his fans and followers for their continuous well wishes and said he looks forward to family time now.

