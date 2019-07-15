Shahid Afridi meets PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former cricketer Shahid Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday at the PM House.

While talking to Afridi, he said the government will fully facilitate and encourage the private sector to become part of public welfare projects, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Premier appreciated the interest of the public sector in public welfare projects.

The two veteran cricketers also discussed matters pertaining to Ehsas Program and shelter homes.

Shahid Afridi said the private sector is showing great interest in the public welfare projects. He said the private sector is desirous of playing a proactive role in the construction of shelter homes.

