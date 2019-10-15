Former AIG Sindh Shahid Hayat passes away

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) former director and ex- Additional IG Sindh Shahid Hayat passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

Hospital sources said that Shahid Hayat had been suffering from cancer since 2016. The sources further said that his funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow (Tuesday).

He had also served as DIG of special branch East and South zones in Karachi.

In 2016, former Director of the Federal Investigation Agency Sindh Shahid Hayat had reportedly fallen severely sick in Nairobi and had been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

Hayat was than present in the Kenyan capital on a private visit, where he reportedly suffered from a collapsed lung. He was admitted to the Agha Khan University Hospital there and was placed in intensive care.

Family sources had confirmed that Hayat was in a critical condition, and doctors had conducted several tests. They had also said that doctors had barred him from travelling back to the country.

