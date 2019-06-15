Shahid Kapoor opens up about his character in Kabir Singh

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor revealed details about the character he is playing in his upcoming film, Kabir Singh.

When asked what Shahid and Kabir Singh would talk about if they meet, he said “Kabir would explain what it feels like to be drunk because Shahid Kapoor has never touched alcohol in his life.”

There are some similarities between Devdas and Kabir Singh’s character in terms of self-destruction for love. On what makes Kabir Singh different from Devdas, he told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that “Devdas was a man of that time and Kabir Singh is a youngster of today’s time.” He also explained that Devas internalized all the anger but the latter is more open about it.

The Padmaavat actor said that one thing he misses about his single life is ‘time for himself’.

The actor is currently busy promoting his film alongside Kiara Advani. It will be in theatres on June 21, 2019.

