Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Kabir Singh’ crosses 100 crore mark

Bollywood’s latest romantic drama Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has surpassed the 100 crore mark, becoming the second fastest Indian film to achieve this feat in 2019.

Kapoor scored his first solo century after his film cruised past the milestone. The film not only did well at the box office on weekends but trended on weekdays as well.

According to Boxofficeindia.com latest report, Kabir Singh has managed to collect a total of INR 104.25 crores in five days at the box office. The film grossed over INR 16.5 crores on it’s fifth day.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial is a remake of his own Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The plot revolves around a short-tempered house surgeon played by Shahid kapoor who goes into self-destruction mode after his girlfriend, played by Kiara Advani is forced to marry another man.

Although it is a blockbuster in the making looking at the numbers, the film has received backlash from some critics for being ‘misogynistic’. The Padmaavat actor has been criticized for his choice of the character which critics claim promotes toxic masculinity.

The film which got an ‘Adult only’ certificate from the censor board hit cinema screens on June 21.

