RAWALPINDI: The jail authorities have decided to shift former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to jail after his health deteriorated on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The former prime minister is currently in the jail on judicial remand over charges of financial irregularities in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract.

According to the sources, the former prime minister will be moved to Al-Shifa hospital, where he will again undergo a hernia surgery.

It was further learnt that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be operated after physical examination on December 26.

Last month, Abbasi had underwent a successful surgery in a private hospital.

The former premier was treated for a hernia related ailment, the surgery was deemed successful, sources privy to the information had claimed.

It had been revealed that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is bearing the cost of the procedure and all his healthcare amenities from his own pocket.

Read more: Physical remand of Khaqan, Miftah in LNG case extended

Abbasi was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

