NAB is being used for political engineering, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is being used for political engineering, ARY News reported.

Abbasi who appeared before the accountability court Islamabad in hearing of the LNG reference, while talking to media said that the NAB uses only one method and that is to bring disrepute to the people.

The former prime minister claimed that the accountability watchdog has paralyzed the country and destroyed its economy. He demanded for dissolution of the NAB.

Replying a question Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not work on the price hike. He said the government has failed to control soaring prices.

He demanded formation of a parliamentary committee on price hike and dearness in the country.

The accountability court adjourned hearing of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference until April 1st.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Abbasi in LNG case on February 25.

LNG scandal

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015.

Last year, the Nab had arrested Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case of alleged corruption while awarding a multi-billion rupee import contract for LNG in 2013, when he was the minister for petroleum and natural resources.

