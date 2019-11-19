ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has criticised that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif should be given permission to travel abroad six months ago to get medical treatment, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while talking to journalists today, expressed his thoughts that Nawaz Sharif has not been given relief but it is his right to get permission for medical treatment abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif departed for London today (Tuesday) in an air ambulance via Doha, accompanied by his younger brother, Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan. Prior to the travel, Sharif was declared fit to travel by his medical panel. The former prime minister will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

The PML-N politician said that he was not part of an undemocratic setup and nor will be, however, he alleged that the current governance system is cent per cent against the democracy. He said that the federal government should admit his mistake by delaying permission to send Nawaz Sharif abroad.

He was of the view that Nawaz Sharif had been exiled in past and his political party continued its activities at that time too. The verdicts of the courts are part of the history which told everything to everyone. He said that former premier Nawaz Sharif is going to London only to get medical treatment, he added.

Commenting over proceedings of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, Abbasi claimed that he will never seek bail in the case. The politician claimed that he is being harassed and will not compromise on principles at any cost.

