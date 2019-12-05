KARACHI: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi seeking directives for the National Assembly speaker to issue his production order so he can attend the assembly’s sessions, reported ARY News.

A division bench, headed Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, wrapped up the hearing when it was informed that the petitioner’s production order has been issued. A federal law officer also placed on record a copy of the production order.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had filed a petition in the high court challenging non-issuance of his production order.

The former prime minister contended in her petition that he had written a letter to the National Assembly speaker for ensuring participation of all detained members in the session but no action had been taken.

He argued that the NA speaker had issued production orders of various members but he was ignored, which was a discriminatory act.

He pleaded with the court to issue directions for issuance of his production orders as all citizens were equal and no discrimination could be made.

The petition said that under the constitution of Pakistan all citizens are equal and could not be subjected to discrimination and it is violation of the constitution.

