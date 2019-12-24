Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted to hospital for surgery: sources

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday was shifted to a private hospital from Adiala jail, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the PML-N leader has shifted to a hospital in Islamabad, where he will undergo a hernia surgery on December 26 (Thursday).

The former prime minister is currently in the jail on judicial remand over charges of financial irregularities in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) contract.

Last month, Abbasi had undergone a successful surgery in a private hospital. The former premier was treated for a hernia related ailment, the surgery was deemed successful.

Physical remand of Khaqan, Miftah in LNG case extended

Abbasi was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB sources said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

