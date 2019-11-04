Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to undergo surgery in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will undergo an open surgery in Islamabad today, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the sources within the hospital, the former premier will undergo an open surgery, today’s evening as he is suffering from problem of Harnia.

The medical board constituted for Abbasi, decided for his surgery after conducting his several tests. According to the initial reports blood and sugar level of the former prime minister, are stable.

“He [Abbasi] was suffering from problem of Harnia from last four years”, hospital sources said.

Yesterday, Punjab government had given the approval to shift former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Read more: Govt gives go-ahead to shift Abbasi to hospital

The interior ministry had issued a notification to shift Abbasi to the hospital for the operation of Harnia.

Abbasi had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB had said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

