ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s scheduled open surgery was postponed till November 7, as his blood pressure got high, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the sources within the hospital, the former premier had to undergo an open surgery over consistent pain of Harnia.

The head of the medical board has informed the administration of Adiala Jail regarding postponement of Abbasi’s open surgery, said sources.

Earlier, the medical board had decided to operate former prime minister after conducting his several tests that remained normal.

Yesterday, Punjab government had given the approval to shift former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to a private hospital for medical treatment.

Read more: Govt gives go-ahead to shift Abbasi to hospital

The interior ministry had issued a notification to shift Abbasi to the hospital for the operation of Harnia.

Abbasi had been arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while en-route to Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore on July 18 in a multi-billion-rupee case related to the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

NAB had said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

