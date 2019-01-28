Shahid Khaqan terms economic growth biggest challenge of country

ISLAMABAD: Terming economic growth the biggest challenge of the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday demanded of the government to take the parliament into confidence over foreign loans.

Addressing a joint press conference along with PML-N leaders in Islamabad, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that his government had initiated the projects of dams to tackle the water scarcity in the country. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should have pursue the dams projects.

The PML-N leader said that his government faced the challenges without any foreign aid. Abbasi said that his party was ready for accountability and added that the accountability process should be started from him and his cabinet.

The former prime minister criticized the performance of Punjab chief minister and said that if there was any merit then Usman Buzdar would not have been Punjab chief minister.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday submitted a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly for the creation of “Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces.”

Addressing a press conference alongside former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal said the PML-N had achieved another milestone by submitting a constitutional amendment bill in the National Assembly to create two new provinces of South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces.

