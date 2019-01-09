Shahid Masood approaches SC for post-arrest bail

ISLAMABAD: Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking post-arrest bail in the Pakistan Television (PTV) corruption case.

Masood moved a bail petition in the top court through his counsel challenging the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) verdict that rejected his bail plea.

He submitted in the petition that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had failed to present evidence to corroborate charges leveled against him and pleaded the court to order his release on bail.

Earlier, on Dec 22, an IHC bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiani rejected the bail of the anchorperson who has been accused of embezzling Rs 37 million during his tenure as managing director of PTV, and awarding contracts to a fake company.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Masood paid the company a sum of more than Rs3 million at the time of the agreement as the firm was registered in Lahore and provided catering services.

On Nov 23, last year, Masood was arrested from the IHC premises after a bench revoked his bail in the case.

