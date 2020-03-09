Two accused in MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder case sent on judicial remand

NAUSHERO FEROZE: An anti-terrorism court in Naushehro Feroze on Monday sent two accused arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of the sitting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari, to jail on seven-day judicial remand, ARY NEWS reported.

The two accused Waqar Khohkar and Akhter Khokhar were presented before an anti-terrorism court amid strict security measures.

The ATC judge sent Waqar and Akhter Khokhar to jail on seven-day judicial remand and adjourned the hearing.

The accused were arrested on March 1, when the police, on a tip-off, conducted raid at a house in Nauhehro Feroze.

Read more: Naushero Feroze press club chief strangulated to death

It is pertinent to mention here that Shahnaz Ansari had been shot dead in Naushehro Feroze over a property dispute on February 15.

According to police, the PPP leader had been shifted to Nawabshah hospital in an injured condition where she had taken her last breath.

The police had said that she had been attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Naushehro Feroze.

