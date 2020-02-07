Shahroz Sabzwari pens endearing birthday note for his father

Popular Pakistani actor Shahroz Sabwari has penned a heartfelt note for his father Behroz Sabzwari on his 63rd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote “Happy birthday to the coolest Dad in the World. The man who taught me everything I know.”

“I am so honored to share in your wisdom. I Love you Papa. Here’s to many many moreee ♥️,” the actor continued.

The legendary actor started his career as a presenter for Radio Pakistan. He starred in various films, television dramas and stage plays. Behroz rose to fame through the PTV play Khuda Ki Basti in 1974 in which he played the role of Nausha.

For his contribution to Pakistan’s entertainment industry for more than 40 years, he received Pride of Performance on March 23, 2009.

